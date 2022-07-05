Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $306.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

