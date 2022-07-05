Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

