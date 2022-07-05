Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Cut to €21.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.