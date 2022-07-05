Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$36.75 on Tuesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

