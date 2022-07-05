Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.37

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 169286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Further Reading
