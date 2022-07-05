Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 13,208 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

