Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $67,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

