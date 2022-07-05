Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.