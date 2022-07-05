Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 32,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

