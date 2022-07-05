Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

