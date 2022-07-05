Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 17,976 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

