Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 260,322 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,322 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $54,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

