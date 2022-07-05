Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 921,824 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921,824 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Quanta Services worth $91,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

