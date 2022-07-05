Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.41

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 48526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

