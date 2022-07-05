Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,021 shares.The stock last traded at $381.34 and had previously closed at $394.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.72 and a 200-day moving average of $540.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

