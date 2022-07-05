Lamden (TAU) Trading 21.5% Higher This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $27,365.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

