Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.87) to GBX 755 ($9.14) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 680 ($8.23) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.77.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $4.64 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

