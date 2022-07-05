Laurentian Trims mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Target Price to C$6.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 231.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Shares of MDF traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.96. 64,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,652. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

