LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $10,312.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00863451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00085999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015834 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.