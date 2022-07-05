Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Lennar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after acquiring an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 86,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,066. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

