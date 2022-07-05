Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.60. 218,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,070. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

