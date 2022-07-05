Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 65910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

