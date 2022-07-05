Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Head to Head Analysis

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma N/A -287.25% -148.54% Lexaria Bioscience -2,555.05% -63.35% -62.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 85.87 -$12.84 million ($0.66) -1.55 Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 23.97 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ABVC BioPharma and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats ABVC BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

