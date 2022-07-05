Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 277,540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 198,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 197,424 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

