Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 11,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,063. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.