LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 244,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LPTH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

