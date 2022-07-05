Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

