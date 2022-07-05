LINKA Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $690,821.33 and $2,019.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

