LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIQT. Stephens reduced their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 1,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.