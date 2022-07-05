Litecred Achieves Market Cap of $6,187.18 (LTCR)

Litecred (LTCR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $6,187.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecred has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,459.65 or 0.99945504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00215354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00230597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00108049 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

