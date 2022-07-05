Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 589.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,883 shares during the period. ProShares Short Dow30 accounts for about 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 1.56% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000.

DOG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

