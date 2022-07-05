Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Perficient by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.37 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

