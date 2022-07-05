Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,179 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.