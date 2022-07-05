Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

