Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 238,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

