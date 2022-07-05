Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 709,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

