Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bunge by 7,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bunge by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Bunge stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.