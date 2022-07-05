Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

