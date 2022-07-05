Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LMRMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 70,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,211. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

