London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,900

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to GBX 8,900 ($107.77) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.