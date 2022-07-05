London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,900

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to GBX 8,900 ($107.77) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.
