Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. American Express comprises about 8.4% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. 82,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

