Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.6% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

