Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $92,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

