Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 106 to SEK 97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 252636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

