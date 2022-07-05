Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to SEK 97

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 97 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

