LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.19

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.19 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 43447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

