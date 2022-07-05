Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MFC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 411,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,341. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

