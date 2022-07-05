Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00.

HPQ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,970,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

