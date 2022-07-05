Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 9,854 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

