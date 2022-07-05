MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.44.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

